Man found dead at park in Kelowna

A man has been found dead at Knowles Heritage Park in Kelowna.

At around 7:30a.m. on Aug. 11, RCMP responded to a call for a 26-year-old at the park near Lawrence Ave. and Ethel St., who officers could confirm was deceased.

B.C. Coroners Service has now taken over the investigation. The man’s family has been informed.

“It’s a tragedy to lose a young person in our community,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “We continue to advocate for the need for increased health and support services in our community.”

Anyone that may have been in the area prior to 7:30a.m. and might have information is being asked to contact the B.C. Coroners Service.

