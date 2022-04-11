Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says the fire-related death of a man early Saturday morning is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says the fire-related death of a man early Saturday morning is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man dies in Greater Victoria fire while mother, child escape

Fire is not considered suspicious, investigation ongoing

BC Coroners Service, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP and provincial fire officials are investigating after a man died in a house fire early Saturday morning (April 9).

RCMP Cpl. Duncan Ferguson said officials were called to a structure fire at a rural property on Creswell Road, off McTavish Road, shortly before 4 a.m. It appears the building included a shop and dwelling.

A mother and child were able to escape the blaze. It’s unclear if or how the man was related to the survivors and he has not been identified at this time.

While RCMP said they expect to release additional information, the fire does not appear to be suspicious, Ferguson said.

RELATED: One dead following overnight house fire in Port Alberni

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

fireSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
B.C., Ottawa announce 57 recreation projects in province
Next story
North Okanagan sex trade workers warned of Sagmoen

Just Posted

Ebus’ B.C. Road Show is stopping in Golden, Revelstoke, Sicamous and Salmon Arm, seeking input on an expansion of services to the region. (Contributed)
Ebus seeks input from Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Revelstoke residents on service expansion

Tickets for Jann Arden LIVE go on sale at The Bailey Theatre in Trail on Thursday April 14, and at the Key City theatre box office in Cranbrook. Photo: Submitted
Jann Arden hits Kootenay stages this summer

The Council of Forest Industries says they are working on ways to mitigate climate change. File photo
A healthy forest helps battle climate change: forest industry reps

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The Lion King soundtrack