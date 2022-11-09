Nanaimo RCMP were on scene of a two-vehicle accident on Old Island Highway and Oliver Road the night of Sept. 6. (News Bulletin file)

Man dies in Falkland crash

Single-vehicle rollover off Highway 97 Tuesday night

One person has died as a result of a crash on Highway 97 Tuesday evening.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 97 near the intersection of Salmon River Road Nov. 8 around 7 p.m.

The investigation has determined that a Ford Escape was travelling westbound on Highway 97 when it left the roadway and plunged down a steep embankment, overturning several times.

The passenger, a 49-year old Falkland man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital for assessment and later released.

“On behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, I want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer.

The police investigation into the collision is ongoing.

