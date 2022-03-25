(Stock Photo)

(Stock Photo)

Man dies after vehicle crashes into Okanagan Lake near Peachland

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m., Thursday

A man has died after his vehicle went off the road and into Okanagan Lake, near Antler’s Beach about 10:15 p.m. on Thursday (March 24).

Once on scene, West Kelowna RCMP discovered a white Subaru Forester upside down and partially submerged with a deceased elderly man in the vehicle.

The vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 97 when the front right bumper hit the concrete divider forcing the car into the lake.

Two witnesses broke the vehicle’s window in an attempt to save the man.

West Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroners Office continue to investigate.

The RCMP is asking if there are more witnesses to step forward or for dashcam footage from drivers who were in the area at the time of the incident.

