RCMP investigate after a shooting in a residential parking lot on Okanagan Landing Road Friday, June 3. (Contributed)

Man dead after shots fired in Vernon

RCMP investigating 25th Avenue incident

A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot Friday night in Vernon.

RCMP was called to a building in the 5300-block of 25th Avenue just before 6 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who later died at the scene.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has blocked off the area as the investigation continues.

A neighbour reported hearing six to eight shots in the parking lot of the townhouse complex, across from Okanagan Landing Plaza. The shots were allegedly fired at a vehicle, with a passenger who reportedly escaped unharmed, according to those at the scene.

RCMP stated this is believed to be a targeted incident.

The victim is known to the police and the public is not at risk.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage or surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact the police directly and immediately at (250) 545-7171.

A neighbour reports hearing six to eight shots in the parking lot of the townhouse complex, across from Okanagan Landing Plaza. The shots were fired at a vehicle, which contained another occupant who escaped unharmed, according to neighbours.

READ MORE: Man charged in homicide on Okanagan Indian Band

READ MORE: Enderby’s overdose crisis calls for gentler ways

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPVernon

 

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigate a shooting on 25th Avenue Friday, June 3. (Jennifer Smith - MorningStar)

Previous story
Cooler weather brings slow start to B.C.’s wildfire season, but July expected to heat up

Just Posted

RCMP investigate after a shooting in a residential parking lot on Okanagan Landing Road Friday, June 3. (Contributed)
Man dead after shots fired in Vernon

RCMP are searching for information from May 29/30 on a 2000 white two-door, one-ton, Chevrolet flat-deck pickup truck. (Contributed)
Man charged in homicide on Okanagan Indian Band

There were more thunderstorms in the Castlegar area in June than usual. (File photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

The new owners of Golden IGA. (Claire Palmer photo)
New owners step up at Golden IGA