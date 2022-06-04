Man dead after shots fired in Vernon

A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot Friday night in Vernon.

RCMP was called to a building in the 5300-block of 25th Avenue just before 6 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who later died at the scene.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has blocked off the area as the investigation continues.

A neighbour reported hearing six to eight shots in the parking lot of the townhouse complex, across from Okanagan Landing Plaza. The shots were allegedly fired at a vehicle, with a passenger who reportedly escaped unharmed, according to those at the scene.

RCMP stated this is believed to be a targeted incident.

The victim is known to the police and the public is not at risk.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage or surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact the police directly and immediately at (250) 545-7171.

