Gilbert Abunaga is charged with three counts of sexual offences, two of which relate to voyeurism. His application to adjourn his trial in B.C. Supreme Court was successful on Monday, March 7, 2022. Abunaga will appear in court again on March 21 to fix a new trial date. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Man charged with voyeuristic sex offences in Vernon granted new trial

Gilbert Abunaga applied to have his trial adjourned; will be back in court March 21

A man facing three charges of sexual offences in Vernon successfully applied to have his trial adjourned.

Gilbert Abunaga is charged with publication of intimate images without consent, voyeurism and publication of voyeuristic recordings.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between March 1 and July 30, 2020, in the Vernon area, according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution service.

Abunaga successfully applied for the adjournmend in B.C. Supreme Cout in Vernon Monday, March 7.

The matter will be back in court Monday, March 21, to fix a new date for the trial.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
