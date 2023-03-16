Man charged with second-degree murder in North Shuswap death released on bail

Paul Vincent Binder, 52, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of a Scotch Creek resident, was released from custody on March 15, 2023. He was charged in December 2022 and court proceedings are still ongoing. (Facebook photo)

A man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 32-year-old Scotch Creek resident has been released on bail.

Paul Vincent Binder, 52, was charged on Dec. 5, 2022 with the murder of John Vance.

In Kamloops Law Courts on March 15, 2023, BC Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves ordered Binder’s release on surety bail with a $10,000 deposit, as well as a dozen conditions.

On March 7, a publication ban had been ordered on details of the proceedings. The next court date scheduled is March 20 for an arraignment hearing. At that time the accused can enter a guilty plea or, if not, choose a type of trial, such as trial by judge or trial by judge and jury.

In the early morning of June 25, 2021, Chase RCMP responded to the report of a shooting in the 4100-block of Squilax-Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek. When officers responded, they found a man had been shot. He subsequently died of his wounds.

