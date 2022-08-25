A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a man has been charged over a series of attacks last week in two neighbourhoods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a man has been charged over a series of attacks last week in two neighbourhoods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged over four attacks in two Vancouver neighbourhoods

54-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during an alleged home invasion

Police say a man has been charged over a series of attacks in two Vancouver neighbourhoods.

Three people who were walking last Thursday on the west side of the city were each allegedly attacked within about two hours.

They include a 70-year-old man who police say was tackled to the ground, a 33-year-old woman who was punched in the face and a 23-year-old woman police say had been stabbed.

Officers say in a news release there was a fourth attack early Saturday when a 54-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during an alleged home invasion on the city’s east side.

Sgt. Steve Addison says a suspect was arrested nearby and officers found evidence linking him to the previous attacks.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of break and enter.

RELATED: Vancouver police investigate three violent stranger attacks in Fairview neighbourhood

CrimeVancouver

Previous story
Edmonton cyclist journeys through B.C. to honour missing, murdered women
Next story
Kelowna prolific offender picked up again just days after last arrest

Just Posted

(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna prolific offender picked up again just days after last arrest

The Golden mill. (File photo)
Pacific Woodtech assumes ownership of Golden mill

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Contributed)
Kelowna mayor frustrated with ‘catch and release’ justice system

Pilot Justin Kripps with Cam Stones, Ryan Sommer and Benjamin Coakwell from Canada start for the first run of the men’s four-man bobsleigh World Cup race in Winterberg, Germany, Jan. 9, 2022. (Caroline Seidel/dpa via AP)
Kripps retires from bobsleigh competition