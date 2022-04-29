Man charged in death of UBCO security guard undergoes psychiatric evaluation

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn was detained mental health act after the alleged fatal attack

The man accused of attacking a UBCO security guard, who later died in hospital, appeared by video in court April 19, for a psychiatric assessment.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn is facing charges of second degree murder, after allegedly attacking a UBCO security guard on Feb. 26, while working the night shift as a janitor on campus. Harmandeep Kaur, 24, was pronounced dead shortly after the alleged attack and Ognibene-Hebbourn was detained under the mental health act at Kelowna General Hospital.

On April 5, Ognibene-Hebbourn was arrested and charged with second degree murder in the death of Kaur.

Harmandeep Kaur, died after being attackedat the Okanagan campus of the University of British Columbia, where she worked as a security guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS-HO

“A psychiatric assessment is required if you are unsure if someone is capable of making their own decisions,” said Dr. Alex Senger, resident physician of Emergency Medicine at Kelowna General Hospital.

He explained that a psychiatrist would perform an assessment on the patient to determine their ability to think critically and make decisions.

Senger explained in cases of mental illness like psychosis, people may be incapable of making decisions and are “detached from reality” which can make them a danger to themselves or others.

He said that the hospital has the tools to treat and help people experiencing psychosis.

“If you are worried that someone is psychotic and a threat to themselves or others, take them to the hospital,” urges Senger.

“If they are unwilling to go, contact 911.”

The death of Harmandeep Kaur came one month before her family arrived from India to visit her, for the first time since the pandemic began.

She is remembered by her friends and family as “bright and bubbly”, kind and a hardworking young woman.

The fundraiser Justice for Harmandeep Kaur is online at gofundme.com (GoFundMe)

Kaur had been working for Paladin security as an officer at UBCO, hoping to one day attend school there, said family member Kuljit Pabla.

“She was a great coworker. She always had your back. She made sure that you were safe,” said another Paladin security officer who worked with Kaur. He added that she was a hard worker and always kind.

The results of the psyciatric evaluation of Ognibene-Hebbourn have not yet been made public. He is set to appeared again in court on June 27.

