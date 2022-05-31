Vernon Search and Rescue helped retrieve a deceased person who was camping in the Lumby area Saturday, May 28, 2022. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue helped retrieve a deceased person who was camping in the Lumby area Saturday, May 28, 2022. (VSAR photo)

Man camping in Lumby area found deceased

Vernon Search and Rescue assisted the RCMP in recovering the body Saturday night

The body of a deceased man who was camping in the Lumby area was retrieved by Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) Saturday evening.

According to media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was requested to assist in locating the missing man shortly after 6 p.m. on May 28.

An officer located the man’s vehicle and travel trailer near the Shuswap Falls recreation area.

With help from the RCMP’s canine unit, the man was located deceased down a steep embankment.

The difficulty of the terrain prompted a call to VSAR, which used its specially equipped truck to mobilize a rope team down the embankment, according to search manager Trevor Honigman.

The VSAR team was assisted by the Lumby Fire Department, Honigman said.

“No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” Terleski said.

Neither the RCMP nor the Coroners Service has additional information to release at this time.

