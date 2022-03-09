(Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau/Captial News)

(Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau/Captial News)

Man arrested under Mental Health Act after weapons incident at Kelowna home

RCMP Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiator were on scene

Kelowna RCMP has apprehended a man following an incident at a home on Lequime Road in the Mission.

Officers responded to a report of a weapons complaint at a residence in the 600-block area of Lequime Road around 11:35 Wednesday morning. The Southeast District Critical Incident Program’s Emergency Response Team was deployed, along with a critical incident commander and a crisis negotiator.

“A Kelowna man was apprehended into custody under the Mental Health Act with the assistance of the Tactical Emergency Response Team and subsequently transported to hospital for further assessment,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer, Kelowna RCMP. “Police thank the public for their patience and understanding while we worked to resolve this incident safely.”

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Wildsight seeks nominations for Ellen Zimmerman award
Next story
An expedition of learning: Local filmmakers document unique trip down Columbia River

Just Posted

Ellen Zimmerman receives distinguished service gifts and recognition at Wildsight AGM, Invermere, BC. Pat Morrow Photo.
Wildsight seeks nominations for Ellen Zimmerman award

RCMP recap the month of February. (File photo)
Golden/Field RCMP recap February

Volunteers tend to the gardens at College of the Rockies. (Submitted by Creston Community Seed Bank Society)
Plants for the future: Creston seed bank aims to enhance food security

(Pxhere)
Morning Start: Every second, one hour of video is uploaded to YouTube