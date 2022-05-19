The Blue Gator Bar and alley.

The Blue Gator Bar and alley.

Man arrested downtown Kelowna with taser made to look like gun

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon

The crowd at a downtown Kelowna pub took in quite a show Wednesday afternoon after police swarmed the alley behind the Blue Gator Bar.

Patrons were asked to stay inside the pub as police were looking for a man with a possible gun.

However, when RCMP found the man it was discovered that he had a taser made to look like a firearm and not actually a gun.

The man was arrested and could be facing weapons charges.

The incident unfolded about 3:30 p.m. May 18.

READ MORE: 2 years later: Trial to start for Kelowna cop charged in caught-on-camera arrest

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Avian flu detected in birds at commercial farm in Fraser Valley
Next story
RCMP seek dash cam footage in connection with human caused blaze near Cache Creek

Just Posted

The music went off but the show must go on (Stars on Ice/Submitted)
Show goes on despite music troubles at Kelowna Stars on Ice

Kicking Horse Gymnastics Club just got back from a weekend competition in Canmore. (KHGC photo)
Kicking Horse Gymnastics looking forward to busy summer

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file
MLA Clovechok introduces Private Member’s Bill

(ElliottBrood.com)
Hamilton-based band Elliott Brood to play Lake Country, Golden, Oliver