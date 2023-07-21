Man arrested after community comes together to stop Kelowna bush blaze

Local businesses banded together to extinguish a fire on Kirschner Avenue, stop alleged arson

A bush fire that sparked on Kirschner Avenue was snuffed out before it spread thanks to a “great community effort.”

Ashley Robson, an employee with Diamond H Tack ran out to help after she heard a small fire had been started in front of the store.

Approximately 20 people from surrounding businesses worked together using fire extinguishers and buckets of water to extinguish the blaze.

Robson used Diamond H Tack’s fire extinguisher to battle the blaze until firefighters arrived.

The neighbouring Fairfield Vet Clinic also jumped to help.

“A woman came into Fairfield, yelling she needed an extinguisher because a bush was on fire,” said a receptionist at Fairfield Animal Hospital. “She ran outside and we followed and saw a bush on fire. It was a huge light up and it was near a vehicle, which was concerning.”

A Capital News reporter at the scene confirms that the bush fire has now been extinguished.

A group of people stopped the man allegedly responsible for starting the blaze and surrounded him man, while he sat shirtless on the sidewalk, until RCMP arrived.

The man was arrested and taken away in handcuffs.

(Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

(Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of Kelownafire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tip line launched for missing B.C. kids Aurora, Joshua Bolton amid Amber Alert
Next story
Wildfire sparks east of Naramata

Just Posted

Devyn Gale died while fighting a fire near Revelstoke July 13, 2023. B.C. Wildfire Service operations director says it’s dangerous work and crews are facing extreme conditions while they keep Gale, and her family, in their hearts. (Lisa Takkinen/BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn Revelstoke firefighter

CEO Jeffery Holomis and SC Carts. (Contributed)
Fore! Okanagan company drives electric golf carts to Fully Charged trade show

A red Audi was seized by the Golden-Field RCMP after a driver was caught driving more than 80km/h above the speed limit. (Photo via Golden-Field RCMP)
Driver loses car for excessive speeding for second time in 30 days near Golden

A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wilfire
Pilot dead after West Kelowna-based helicopter crashes battling wildfire