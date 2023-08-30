Malfunctioning brakes suspected of causing fire on Highway 5A near Princeton

It is believed the trailer ignited due to malfunctioning brakes. Photo Facebook

Quick action from Princeton firefighters, BC Wildfire and police prevented a blaze on Highway 5A, north of Allison Lake, from spreading out of control.

A tractor-trailer ignited at about 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, August 30, and the flames quickly travelled to the adjacent rural landscape, according to RCMP Cpl. Kyle Richmond,

“When police arrived the (trailer) was fully engulfed in flames,” he said.

Fortis BC was also called to the scene as the fire threatened its infrastructure.

It is believed the fire was caused by malfunctioning brakes.

The highway was closed for several hours, but as of 4 p.m. was open to alternative lane traffic, with flaggers on site.

Richmond said it was fortunate there was significant rainfall the previous evening, but also credited the firefighters’ speedy response to the emergency.

