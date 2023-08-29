Major expansion at Whitetooth Skate Park in Golden

The Whitetooth Skate Park in Golden has seen major expansion over the past year thanks to support from the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT).

“Bikers can go there, scooters can go there, rollerbladers can go there, skateboarders can go there. It’s such an inclusive space,” said Jessie Oatway of the Golden Skateboard Association in a press release from the CBT.

The park was built in 2005 with an advanced design aimed at more confident users and could only accommodate one rider at a time. Thanks to the expansion, beginners now have room to learn.

The park is on the same block as other CBT-supported recreation sites like the Mount 7 Rec Plex, tennis courts, an outdoor basketball court and a pump track.

“The free-ride park expansion is really transforming this park block into a space that is open, accessible and used by a full spectrum of people,” added Jordan Petrovics, Golden’s Director of Recreation Services. “Activities that are free, that are outside, that are active, that aren’t formally structured—they encourage people to get out, be active and be social.”

“When school gets out, there are well over 70 kids out there just rippin’ around and enjoying it.”

The park expansion is expected to be completed in 2024.

