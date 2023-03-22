LynxAir linking Kelowna and Toronto with new route

Seasonal summer service will be available starting April 13

Lynx Air is now offering flight service between Kelowna-Toronto, and Vancouver-Hamilton.

Seasonal summer service will be available between Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) starting April 13.

Service between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Hamilton’s John C. Munroe International Airport (YHM) will begin April 16.

Both routes will operate as “through flights” via Calgary International Airport (YYC).

“As Canadians look to book their summer vacation, we are excited to offer more ultra-affordable links between the communities of Kelowna, Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “We know the airline industry has had some challenges over the last 12 months and we want to assure Canadians that they can book with confidence on Lynx.”

YLW Director Sam Samaddar is pleased Lynx has added the Kelowna-Toronto service.

“April is our one-year anniversary of having Lynx operating at YLW and providing affordable options for Okanagan residents,” he said. “I am happy to see Lynx expand and offer routes to popular destinations, such as Toronto.”

Tickets are on sale now, starting from $85 between Kelowna and Toronto and $89 one way between Vancouver and Hamilton.

To celebrate, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares on both routes.

The sale ends March 25, and can be accessed with the promo code: FLYSUMMER.

