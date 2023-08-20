Lumby opens up for overnight camping for wildfire evacuees

Further areas in the Village can be opened up if required

The Village of Lumby is opening their doors to evacuees, from the wildfires that are near the community.

Overnight camping in the parking lot across from Lumby Curling Rink will be temporarily allowed, and the Village will open up further ares if required for registered evacuees.

Lumby is flanked by two large scale wildfires, to the north in the Shuswap Lake area of Scotch Creek and Celista and to the south in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country.

Mayor Kevin Acton is reminding anyone affected by these evacuations to make sure to register with Emergency Social Services for assistance and to check with local authorities as to where to register. In Vernon the centre is at Kal Tire Place.

B.C. Wildfire crews as well as numerous paid and volunteer firefighters, RCMP and Search and Rescue crews are working around the clock to fight these fires, to hand out evacuation orders and to rescue people from areas under evacuation order.

The Village is reminding residents to be vigilant in watching the area around their home and neighbourhood for any sign of fire. Cleaning up your property and removing flammable materials from directly across your home is also encouraged.

All areas in and around Lumby have seen increased ash debris for the last week, so having a to-go bag prepared in case of emergency is important.

For more information on how to be prepared, visit the B.C Government website.

Lumby currently does not have an Emergency Operations Centre activated, but should the situation change in the coming days, one will be activated.

