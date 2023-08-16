The Love is Love Pride Celebration is scheduled for Saturday (Aug. 26), from 12 to 3 p.m., at Golden’s Spirit Square. (Ryan Berry/Black Press Media)

Love is Love during Golden Pride

The Love is Love Pride Celebration, organized by The Golden Pride Society, will take place next weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday (Aug. 26), from 12 to 3 p.m., at Golden’s Spirit Square.

The celebration serves as a symbol of love and an opportunity to raise awareness about the diverse 2SLGBTQ2+ community. The Golden Pride Society hopes people can learn more about marriage equality, adoption rights, community safety, legal parity, and the rights of the 2SLGBTQ2+ community to love.

The celebration is open to everyone. Some activities lined up for the event include a Pride flag raising, speeches by Golden Pride representatives and allies, offerings from the Rotary Club BBQ, and live musical performances by British artist Chelsea OW.

The Rockwater venue will host Emo Night in the evening, featuring local DJ Fall Out Bish playing classic ‘90s and 2000s emo rock tunes.

The second annual Pride Ride will kick off on Sunday (Aug. 27), 1 p.m., at Kicking Horse Resort, featuring a group mountain biking ride and social gathering.

The event is a way to remember the hard times of 2SLGBTQ2+ community has experienced and celebrate the changes that have happened, according to The Golden Pride Society.

“Celebrating Pride in a town that has embraced me for whom I am, is incredibly meaningful and it is amazing to have a community hold space for exactly that. The journey hasn’t been an easy one for not always fitting in the box, but being part of a community that embraces learning will help ensure that people like me and those within the gender and sexual diverse community can continue to thrive is incredibly important and appreciated,” said Ben Koch, the president of the Golden Pride Society.

For more information, visit the Golden Pride Society Facebook group.

