Lotto win a relief for Enderby resident

Enderby’s David Strain matched five of six numbers in a February Lotto 649 draw to win more than $88,000. (BCLC photo)

David Strain can’t wait to share some of his newfound fortune of $88,533.20 with his family after discovering he matched 5/6+ numbers from the Feb. 22, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Enderby resident purchased and checked his ticket at Charlie’s Grocery on 32nd Avenue in Vernon and couldn’t believe it when he found out the good news.

“When I gave my ticket to the employee I was thinking it probably wasn’t real but I figured I’d wait and see,” Strain recalled. “I was pretty excited.”

Strain plans to pay down his mortgage with his prize and will gift some to his kids and grandchildren.

“I’m very pleased and excited to win. I’m trying to figure out the best way to handle it but it’s a big relief,” he said.

LotteryNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon