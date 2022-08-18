William McKay and his wife won $500,000 on the Aug. 5 LottoMax extra draw. (Photo/BCLC)

Lottery win wakes up Lake Country couple

‘I have to wake up my wife! She thought I was joking with her’

William McKay’s wife won’t soon forget the wake-up call she received from her husband on Aug 6.

The surprise was that the Lake Country couple had won $500,000 on a Lotto Max Extra win from the Aug. 5 draw.

“I was sitting in my den checking the numbers from the night before on bclc.com,” said McKay. “My first thought was, ‘I have to wake up my wife!’ She thought I was joking with her.”

The McKay’s celebrated the big win over a nice dinner with family and says their first purchase will be an electric car. McKay said they’ll continue to enjoy retirement, only now with an extra half a million in the bank.

“This win gives us a bit more variety and fun with our retirement and will let us travel more,” he added.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Lake CountryLottery

