An arrangement of skis. (Black Press file photo)

Lost and found: Revelstoke RCMP looking to reunite stolen skis with rightful owners

Local police have a number of skis and poles believed to have been stolen this season

Police in Revelstoke are hoping to return skiing equipment to its rightful owner after a recent ski rack theft.

A resident was driving down Highway 1 near Revelstoke when they noticed something suspicious in the ditch. After closer inspection, they found a pile of abandoned skis and poles with no owners in sight.

The individual who found the skis and poles brought them to the Revelstoke RCMP. Police then linked the items to a recently reported theft from the ski racks at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

According to the Revelstoke RCMP, the makes of the skis and poles include Rossignol, Salomon, Icelantic, Leki, Dynastar and Kerma.

“If your skis or poles were stolen this season and not reported to the police, we may have them,” said Sgt. Chris Dodds in a press release.

Anyone who may have been the victim of ski theft at the resort this season should contact the Revelstoke RCMP at (250) 837-5255 and ask to speak to Cst. Chris Fischer.

If the skis do belong to you, be prepared to identify the serial number, model, colour or any identifying characteristics of the items to confirm the property belongs to you.

READ MORE: Revelstoke charity launches campaign to send supplies to countries in need

READ MORE: Revelstoke prepares on the eve of the 2023 Cyclone Taylor Cup

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Chinese community tells feds about intimidation by foreign powers and proxies
Next story
This story about AI was written by a human: How Nelson tech experts are using new artificial intelligence tools

Just Posted

The airlift out. (Chris Rubens/Avalanche Canada)
One skier rescued in an avalanche near Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cocaine cut with fentanyl has been connected to multiple overdose incidents including multiple fatalities in the Interior Health region. (IH)
Multiple fatal overdoses connected to contaminated cocaine in Interior Health region

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Pepsi in World War II

(DriveBC)
Highway 93, part of Kicking Horse Canyon detour, closed for avalanche control work