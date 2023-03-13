Looking back to when the Golden Law Courts first opened

The Golden Law Courts as it once was. (Image:Gary Linn)

After the Golden Law Courts were destroyed by fire on March 13, the Golden Museum and Archieves posted to social media reminiscing of when the building first opened back in 1993.

The Golden Star, July 28, 1993

By Lanny Fleming

A new courthouse, providing up-to=date facilities for the Supreme and Provincial courts associated justice services in the Golden area was officially opened last week by Attorney General Colin Gabelmann.

“This new building will help make the administration of justice in Golden an easier task for everyone connected with the system as well as providing more convenient access for the general public,” Mr. Gabelmann said.

The minister noted that the 548 square metre building, which replaces the old courthouse built in 1952, is accessible to persons with disabilities.

It includes a large courtroom, one secure and two general interview rooms, office space for probation and Crown counsel, a barrister’s and solicitors’ room, a combination law library and hearing room, a public area, holding cells and a secure entrance and exit for people in custody.

A new courthouse building also provides space for B.C. Environment’s District Conservation office and the Government Agent’s office.

Mr. Gabelmann thanked Mayor Fred Demmon and other members of the community for their assistance and patience during the project.

He also noted the municipality’s co-operation with the diversion of Park Drive which was necessary to accommodate the site.

