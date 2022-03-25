Local Special Olympians have solid showing at meet

The Special Olympics Golden Cross Country Ski Team travelled to Kelowna to join teams from the west coast, Prince George, Okanagan and Kootenays for a regional meet at the end of February, with notable performances from several athletes on the team.

Skiing distances between 100M and 5 km, Shelly Poland, Sebastian Gylander and Tyler Kamstra all represented Golden well, with a few podium finishes and solid finishes.

Kamstra won the 100M event, Gylander won the 2.5K Classic event and both Kamstra and Poland placed well in the 500m and 1K events.

Special Olympics BC meets allow athletes from across B.C. to enjoy the camaraderie of getting together and enjoying their sport, cheering for one another and the wonderful outdoor experience of cross country skiing.

The Golden team is one of the smallest, but through practice and training, were prepared to meet the challenge, having competed in several of the local races hosted by Golden Nordic Ski Club at Dawn Mountain Nordic Centre.

Competition is a very healthy experience for all ages to help motivate athletes to train, learn how to strategize and deal with everyday life stress. Special Olympics programs build athletes through training programs led by enthusiastic and trained coaches. Coaching is the key to building athletes and community leaders.

The Golden athletes are now on the road to next year’s provincial meet, then to Nationals and World Winter Games, depending on their performance.

Gylander has qualified for Worlds but due to COVID-19, it has been postponed for two years. Poland won at the World Winter Games in 2006.

“Golden has been well represented by these hard working and respectful athletes and we should all be proud of them,” read a statement from the team.

Special Olympics Golden also has other programs, such as downhill skiing, snowshoeing, swimming, and are looking at adding powerlifting and ball hockey to their programming.

If you would like further information on the programs or would like to donate to our programming fund, email the local coordinator: jeffdolinsky@gmail.com. Fundraising continues the development of the program.

