Suzanne Cowan, president of the Liberal Party of Canada, introduces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a donor appreciation event in Toronto on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Suzanne Cowan, president of the Liberal Party of Canada, introduces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a donor appreciation event in Toronto on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Liberals planning national policy convention for May of next year

The party’s 2021 national convention was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Liberals plan to gather for a national convention in Ottawa in the spring of next year.

The Liberal Party of Canada says the convention, to take place in the national capital May 4-6, 2023, will also include some virtual participation.

The meeting will feature policy discussions, keynote speakers, training and the election of the party’s next national board of directors.

The party’s 2021 national convention was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Trudeau subsequently led the party to a second consecutive minority mandate in the late-summer general election.

The Liberals recently forged an agreement with the New Democrats that will see the opposition party support the government on key parliamentary votes in exchange for advancement of several NDP priorities.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentLiberals

Previous story
Canada’s premiers disappointed in lack of federal funds for struggling health systems
Next story
Princeton mayor recognized as a ‘Community Hero’ by Vancouver Canucks.

Just Posted

The snow pack in the Okanagan Valley is below normal, according to data from provincial measurements. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)
Snowpack below normal in Okanagan

Temperatures in Kelowna will reach highs of 7 C starting on Saturday, April 9. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News - FILE)
‘Instability’ and ‘unpredictability’ cause Okanagan temperatures to drop this weekend

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The sun isn’t on fire

Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke