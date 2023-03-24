Learn to Ride program helps youth get cycling in Golden

The camp will begin in April and go four weeks into May

Do you know a young person looking to learn how to ride a mountain bike?

Learn to Ride is soon holding its youth development camp beginning on April 22 and will consist of skill-based lessons once a week on Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 until May 13.

The camp will be open to up to 150 kids.

In order to register, there are a few things that parents will need to do beforehand, including registering and submitting the necessary paperwork to the Golden Cycling Club before April 16, and doing a rider bike check to ensure the child’s bike is in good working order.

The schedule is as follows:

– 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 22 – Keith King Memorial Sports Field;

– 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 29 – Keith King Memorial Sports Field;

– 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May. 6 – Keith King Memorial Sports Field;

– 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May. 13 – Keith King Memorial Sports Field.

Registration can be done on the Golden Cycling Club website and the fee is $75.

Golden