Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez speaks about the government’s plan to amend the Broadcast Act during a news conference, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in Ottawa. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez will introduce legislation today to make digital giants compensate Canadian media outlets for reusing their news content. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Law to help news industry, combat fake news to be tabled today

Law will create framework for media outlets to negotiate compensation deals with online platforms

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez will introduce legislation today to make digital giants compensate Canadian media outlets for reusing their news content.

The bill is expected to be modelled on an Australian law making tech companies such as Google pay for news content on their platforms.

Rodriguez has previously said the bill is a priority, and that it will help support Canada’s media industry and combat fake news circulating on the internet.

The online news law will create a framework for professional media outlets to collectively negotiate compensation deals with online platforms.

Rodriguez said in the last 15 years, about 450 Canadian news outlets have closed, with the vast chunk of advertising revenues going to big digital companies.

At a virtual conference in February, the minister said the bill being prepared would help preserve Canada’s independent media, which he said is “in crisis.”

—The Canadian Press

