Late Sicamous NHL’er recognized with stretch of beach named in his honour

Mayor Colleen Anderson stands with a sign denoting the dedication of a stretch of Two Mile Beach in Sicamous as Flocky’s Beach Park, named after NHL player Rob Flockhart. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

A stretch of beach has been named after an NHL player who called Sicamous home.

In 2022, the family of the late Rob Flockhart contacted the District of Sicamous to see about having a street or district amenity named in Flockhart’s memory.

The Flockhart family relocated to Sicamous from Smithers in 1969, reads a district news release. Flockhart played for Canada in the 1975 World Junior Championships and played five seasons in the NHL, beginning on the Vancouver Canucks.

His brother, Ron Flockhart, also played in the NHL and the two hosted up-and-coming players at their Flocky Hockey Hockey School in Sicamous.

“[Flockhart] navigated the path for Sicamous in the hockey direction it has taken,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson. “Clearing the way for other great talent that has come from Sicamous after them.”

The Two Mile beach area has been named Flockhart ‘Flocky’s’ Beach Park in Rob’s honour, and a sign was unveiled on Friday, July 14 to a crowd of Flockhart’s family and fans.

Ron spoke at the unveiling, thanking the district for honouring his brother.

