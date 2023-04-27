Knife left on playground in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Knife left on playground in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Large knife left on children’s playground in Kelowna

A young child almost sat on the knife at Cameron Park

A Kelowna mother is warning parents to be extra vigilant when taking their children to Cameron Park after her three-year-old almost sat on a six-inch knife left on a play set.

The incident happened, Thursday morning when the woman spotted something near her child who was climbing on equipment at the park’s playground.

A knife had been left on the equipment with the blade poking out.

Luckily the mother saw the knife right before her child was about to sit on it. She disposed of the blade in the garbage.

However, she wants parents to know of the incident and to keep a keen eye out for other possible dangerous objects when playing in the area or Richter Street and Birch Avenue.

READ MORE: Highway 1 crash near Golden kills one, leaves Kelowna man in hospital

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Revelstoke and Kelowna RCMP searching for wanted man
Next story
Police investigating 5th Prince George homicide of the year, all linked to drug trade

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks at the podium, flanked by South Shore—St. Margarets MP Rick Perkins and Foothills MP John Barlow during an announcement in Cranbrook on Thursday, April 27. Trevor Crawley photo.
Conservatives oppose potential Teck Resources takeover by Glencore

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has been the pilot location for a project aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of Interior Health operations. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Interior Health captures gases in Kamloops pilot project to lower carbon footprint

RCMP car. (Lauren Collins photo)
Highway 1 crash near Golden kills one, leaves Kelowna man in hospital

Construction on the Golden Skatepark has resumed work is expected to continue through the summer and into 2024. Photo courtesy of the Town of Golden.
Construction resumes on the Golden Skatepark expansion project