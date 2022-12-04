(Kaylin Phillips/Facebook) (Kaylin Phillips/Facebook)

(Kaylin Phillips/Facebook) (Kaylin Phillips/Facebook)

Large house fire in Lake Country

Flames were seen coming from doors and windows of the structure fire on Chase Road

A fire engulfed a home in on Chase Road in Lake Country late on Saturday night.

Witnesses said that multiple fire trucks were on-scene to douse the flames that sparked at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Photos from onlookers posted to the Lake Country BC one community page show flames and smoke coming from the building.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been reported and Capital News will publish an update with more information as it becomes available.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fire

Previous story
Healthcare workers with psychopathic tendencies less willing to help patients in pain: UBCO study
Next story
Chickens perish in fire at Keremeos heritage site

Just Posted

Do you know when the Slinky was first created? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?

Opening day. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s opening day, a shining success

The current age restriction bylaws strata councils had the authority to impose on potential renters have been lifted by the provincial government on the premise of expanding the rental vacancy opportunities across the province. (Contributed)
Okanagan strata councils seek how to maintain rental controls

Vaseux Lake is ready for use again thanks to the return of the milfoil harvester for the first time in 30 years. (Photo- Vaseux Lake Stewardship Association)
UBC Okanagan study to investigate where Eurasian watermilfoil occurs in lakes