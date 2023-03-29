Lane closures for Kicking Horse Canyon

These updates are only for April

Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Trans-Canada Highway project is expected to complete in early 2024 (MOTI)

Kicking Horse Canyon has released an update for the April and will be implementing lane closures and overnight closures on on the Trans-Canada as part of the phase four construction project.

Beginning on April 1 and going until the end of the month, the schedule is following:

Lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Full closures will take place to and 10 p.m. to midnight and midnight to 7 a.m.

Beginning on April 11 to the 15, there will be extended closures.

Breaking NewsGolden