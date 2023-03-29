Lane closures for Kicking Horse Canyon

Kicking Horse Canyon has released an update for the April and will be implementing lane closures and overnight closures on on the Trans-Canada as part of the phase four construction project.
Beginning on April 1 and going until the end of the month, the schedule is following:
- Lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Full closures will take place to and 10 p.m. to midnight and midnight to 7 a.m.
- Beginning on April 11 to the 15, there will be extended closures.
READ MORE: Police seek help finding missing Vernon woman
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.