Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Trans-Canada Highway project is expected to complete in early 2024 (MOTI)

Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Trans-Canada Highway project is expected to complete in early 2024 (MOTI)

Lane closures for Kicking Horse Canyon

These updates are only for April

Kicking Horse Canyon has released an update for the April and will be implementing lane closures and overnight closures on on the Trans-Canada as part of the phase four construction project.

Beginning on April 1 and going until the end of the month, the schedule is following:

  • Lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Full closures will take place to and 10 p.m. to midnight and midnight to 7 a.m.
  • Beginning on April 11 to the 15, there will be extended closures.

READ MORE: Police seek help finding missing Vernon woman

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsGolden

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Korean defectors are dying lonely deaths in wealthy South
Next story
B.C. woman loses thousands after bank account hacked

Just Posted

Rick Mercer, comedian, satirist and TV commentator will be headlining a series of events hosted by the Columbia Basin Trust in May in three Kootenay communities.
Rick Mercer headlining CBT symposia in May

On the left: Paul and Denise Fejtek re-enacting their wedding proposal on a mountain near Nakusp. On the right: the original proposal in 1996. (Contributed by Paul Fejtek)
‘Those who ski together, stay together’: American couple re-enact mountaintop proposal near Nakusp

(sports phone)
Morning Start: Sports Phone

Town of Golden
Downtown project in Golden to officially begin construction