Landslide risk prompts evacuation alert for residents of Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

An evacuation alert was issued for residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park on Thursday morning, May 5, 2022. (CSRD map)

An evacuation alert has been issued for residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park.

The critical alert was issued at 10:42 a.m. on Thursday, May 5.

“The threat of a landslide near Wiseman Creek in the District of Sicamous is increasing and may pose a risk,” reads the alert notice issued through the Alertable app.

The alert applies to residences 1 through 27 in the mobile park in the Two Mile area.

An evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give people time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents are given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, notice may be limited due to changing conditions.

Upon notification of an Alert, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District advises:

• Locate your grab-and-go bags for you and your family. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement, ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure.

• Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.

• Take care of your pets or any other animals by moving them to a safe location. Make plans for their care if you will not be at home.

• Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any people with disabilities and/or children. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

