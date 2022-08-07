Lake Country lottery ticket worth $500K

Ticket matched all four Extra numbers in the Lotto Max draw Aug. 5

A lottery ticket for the Aug. 5 Lotto Max competition matched all four Extra numbers, worth $500,000, and was purchased in Lake Country. (File photo)

A stop in Lake Country is worth half a million dollars to someone.

Matching four out of four numbers on the Extra draw in the Lotto Max game Friday, Aug. 5, is worth $500,000 and the ticket was purchased in Lake Country.

The Extra numbers are 5, 24, 28 and 86.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw are 7, 16, 19, 33, 36, 48 and 49, and the bonus number is five. There was one winning ticket worth $55 million sold in Ontario.

