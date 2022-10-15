THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Kootenays votes: 2022 results

Check out municipal election results from around the Kootenay region

The Black Press Media team is covering municipal election races from across the Kootenays.

Here are the results so far. Check back for updates:

Castlegar chooses McFaddin as mayor by narrow margin

Wayne Price elected as Mayor of Cranbrook

Town of Creston announces new mayor and council

Fernie elects Nic Milligan as mayor

Everett Baker projected as Grand Forks new mayor

Oszust wins third term as Golden mayor, new council elected

Kimberley votes: Results are in for City Council, wastewater plant referendum

Janice Morrison elected Nelson’s mayor

Trail elects a new mayor and council

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionElection 2022kootenay

Previous story
BREAKING: Patrick Van Minsel defeats Fortin to be Peachland’s next mayor
Next story
Incumbents fall to newcomers in Lake Country election

Just Posted

Preliminary vote results fro the RDEK electoral areas are in.
Preliminary vote results for RDEK electoral areas

Dorian Bell appeared via video in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Oct. 14, 2022 when he was sentenced on three charges, one of them dangerous driving causing death stemming from a May 2021 incident near the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous that resulted in the death of a Malakwa woman. (File photo)
Man responsible for vehicle death of Shuswap woman sentenced to 4.5 years in jail

(Contributed)
Six Okanagan non-profits to receive sustainable recovery grants

General voting day for the B.C. municipal elections is Saturday, Oct. 15. (Black Press file photo)
Golden heads to polls tomorrow