Kicking Horse Mountain Resort opens Dec.9

Opening day is here, on Friday, Dec. 9 the season starts for Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.
The annual tradition of the first gondola raffle will take place with proceeds going to the Golden Food Bank.
Tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five and will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. on opening day.
Some events returning this season are:
– Ski with Santa & New Year’s Eve Fireworks
– Jeep Junior Freeski series
– Freeride World Tour
– Banked Slalom
– Sun, Splash, Funkfest Year End event
Check the snow report for the most up-to-date information on what runs/lifts will be open.
