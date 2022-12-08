Opening day is right around the corner. (Kicking Horse Resort)

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort opens Dec.9

Be sure to donate to the Golden Food Bank

Opening day is here, on Friday, Dec. 9 the season starts for Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

The annual tradition of the first gondola raffle will take place with proceeds going to the Golden Food Bank.

Tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five and will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. on opening day.

Some events returning this season are:

– Ski with Santa & New Year’s Eve Fireworks

– Jeep Junior Freeski series

– Freeride World Tour

– Banked Slalom

– Sun, Splash, Funkfest Year End event

Check the snow report for the most up-to-date information on what runs/lifts will be open.

Goldenskiing

