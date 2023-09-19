Kicking Horse makes best ski resort in the world list for 2024

Kicking Horse sees about 7 metres of snowfall every season

Golden’s ski hill has made a list of the world’s best.

According to Snow Magazine, Kicking Horse is the must see ski resort in Canada.

The resort boasts 3,500 acres of skiable terrain, 121 runs, 85 marked couloirs, and five lifts.

The decision-makers say Kicking Horse offers consistent snow average seven metres each season.

The mountain also offers flexibility for new and experienced skiers.

The resort also boats sustainability with its piste grooming fleet meeting Stage 5 emission standards.

Some of the other resorts that topped the list are, Andermatt, Switzerland, Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado, Cervinia, Italy and Chamonix Mont Blanc, France.

Read the full list and more about Kicking Horse by visiting snowmagazine.com.

Goldenskiing