Kicking Horse hyped for coming season

A resort spokesperson said they were excited to have a ‘normal’ season ahead

Kicking Horse has had plenty of snow already in the lead up to the resort’s tentative opening day on December 9.

So far the resort has had 129cm as of November 21, which you can keep track of online.

“It is also way cool to check out a recent video clip being shared on Kicking Horse social about the famous, ‘boot packer’ crew,” said Matt Mosteller of Kicking Horse’s parent company, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR).

“It shows them climbing down steep chutes, in order to pack the snow down. The boot packers assist us in a big way by creating a more stable snowpack in the steeper ski terrain,” said Mosteller.

By creating a stable snowpack, the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Satey Team & Ski Patrol deploy, in order to get the area ready for skiers and snowboarders.

Mosteller said that RCR and Kicking Horse were looking forward to enjoying a ‘normal’ winter, with COVID-rules applied in the two seasons past now removed, and regular programming returning to the mountain.

“The Freeride World Tour (FWT) returns in January this winter,” he said.

“It is amazing to be the host site for one of the biggest skiing and snowboarding events in the world. FWT picked Kicking Horse to be its only North American stop because it offers some of the toughest terrain of any ski resort in North America. Particularly of interest is the steep chute skiing and riding experience that Kicking Horse is known for, having the most chutes (80) of any ski resort in North America.”

In other news for the resort, RCR have also invested in more environmentally friendly grooming cats, they’ve added a new bull wheel to the Gondola, and they plan to continue to donate to the numerous nonprofits and volunteer organizations in the community through the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Summit Find.

