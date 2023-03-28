Kicking Horse Canyon project on time

By this time next year, the fourth and final phase of the Kicking Horse Canyon should be complete, making the journey from Golden to Alberta much safer.

The highway carries more than 10,000 vehicles daily during the summer and while there is a seasonal mix, up to 30 per cent of the traffic consists of commercial vehicles moving millions of dollars in goods to serve interprovincial and international trade.

Officials from Kicking Horse Constructors and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure presented an update on the 4.8 km section of the Trans-Canada from Sheep Bridge to Caribou Wall and Viaduct. Coming in at a cost of more than $6 million, it is the most difficult section of the construction project whose previous three phases have transformed 21 kilometres of narrow, winding two-lane highway into a modern four-lane, 100 km/h standard. Construction of the fourth and final phase is expected to be substantially complete in winter 2023-24.

Phase 4 includes realigning 13 curves and widening the highway to four lanes with median barriers and wider shoulders to accommodate cyclists, mitigating rock fall and avalanche hazards with bridges, rock catchment ditches and other measures, construction of numerous retaining walls and the installation of wildlife exclusion fencing and passages.

Golden Mayor Ron Oszust is delighted with the project, both from a safety perspective and the high level of communication that has been ongoing throughout the entire project.

He says most of the highway corners that are being addressed have names. One that haunts him is the “Bus Corner.” The name came after a serious bus accident several years ago in which a truck carrying a load of pipe, crashed into a team bus, killing several passengers.

“The communications and coordination on this project has been phenomenal,” he said, noting that during the year prior to the project there were stakeholder meetings with as many as 22 people around the table, including the Town of Golden, the school district, emergency responders, and more. “It was a full-spectrum process and the investment of time pre-construction has paid dividends.”

Following the the presentation at the CSRD board meeting, Area A Director Karen Cathcart thanked members of the delegation.

“I’m glad to hear the project is on time and thank you for listening to rural residents,” she said. “I appreciate all actions to keep people and animals safe.”

Also appreciative is Kathryn Lawrence, Associate Project Director, KHCP4.

“We’re really pleased with the progress being made by Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors,” she said, noting the project is both on time and on budget, and the portions of the new, improved highway already in use have been getting great reviews. “We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of those who have been affected by the construction, and we’re looking forward to having the entire job completed next winter.”

Oszust is also pleased with the contractor’s efforts to keep full Trans-Canada Highway closures to a minimum.

As part of the agreement, the contractor had up to 30 weeks of full closures over the two years of Phase 4 construction. The highway was closed for five weeks last spring, 10 in the fall of 2022 and have asked for only one week this spring.

The spring extended (multi-day/24 hour) closure is planned to begin at noon on Tuesday, April 11 and continue to Saturday, April 15 at midnight. This will be much more limited than past closures and remains subject to weather and other conditions. Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors indicates there will be no extended closures in May 2023.

In the meantime, winter 2022/23 hours for traffic management remain in effect and will generally involve

30-minute stoppages between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and from 8 to 10 p.m. Overnight closures are in effect from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. There are no stoppages between 3 p.m. Saturdays to 8 p.m. Sundays or on long weekends.

For ongoing information, visit the Highway Status Calendar at https://www.kickinghorsecanyon.ca/construction/calendar/, and remember to verify information by checking DriveBC.

