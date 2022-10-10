A Keremeos winery is selling a very special wine called Olivia the Brave to honour their niece who passed away two years ago this month. (Corcelettes Estate Winery)

Keremeos winery crafts special wine ‘Olivia the Brave’ in memory of niece

Corcelettes Estate Winery donating 100% from every bottle to Brandon Regional Health Foundation

Corcelettes Estate Winery in Keremeos is releasing a special Syrah lovingly named Olivia The Brave in memory of their niece who passed away two years ago this month.

Only 200 bottles of this special wine were crafted in her memory, and the winery aims to raise $30,000 for the Brandon Regional Health Foundation. One hundred per cent of the proceeds from each bottle go to the health centre Foundation.

Oct. 22 marks two years since Olivia ‘joined the angels,’ just weeks away from her fifth birthday, said the team at Corcelettes.

“In Olivia‘s short life she accomplished so many incredible things that have deeply impacted everyone that knew her, or knew of her. Her story continues to be inspiring for hundreds of families across Canada,” said the Corcelettes on their website and Facebook page.

This 2020 Syrah was harvested on the day Olivia passed. The team at Corcelettes has carefully tended to this solo barrel of Syrah from that very day.

Green was Olivia‘s favourite colour and hearts quickly became her signature. Both appear on the bottle labels.

“We hope those of you that are able to purchase this wine enjoy each sip that shows the love and care that went into crafting this most special wine we have ever made,” said Corcelettes.

“Although capturing this sad moment was not the intent of the wine, marking this moment in memory was. Being able to hold a tribute series of this bold and expressive varietal, baring the now infamous sun-burst heart, is a great way to keep Olivia with us. Age this wine, enjoy it now, the choice is yours – no doubt Olivia’s spirit will be stoked the moment the cork is pulled or the wine simply viewed on your library rack,” said the website.

Come in and grab a bottle or go to the website corceletteswine.ca.

BC WineCancer

