Red Bird Brewing on Richter Street in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewing looks to up special events game

The brewery has applied for changes to host up to 24 events a year and to open earlier

Red Bird Brewing has applied for a liquor licence to facilitate a permanent special event area endorsement licence to allow it to host up to 24 events a year with a maximum capacity of 900 people (186 inside, 714 outside).

Events would be held on its outdoor patio area and would include music, markets, fundraising and festivals.

A letter from Red Bird submitted to the city indicates the revision to its licensed area will eliminate the need for special event applications throughout the year.

“This outdoor event area has proven itself as a positive impact to the community.

“It greatly improved our events by bringing community together in a pleasant open outdoor space.”

Additionally, Red Bird is applying to change its existing operating hours from 12 p.m. Sunday to Saturday to 9 a.m. seven days a week.

“With this change we anticipate no negative impacts to the community as an earlier hours start time is to facilitate more family friendly hours, potential breakfast specials, etc.” according to the letter.

If approved by city council, the application would be sent to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for consideration.

