Clair Hutman, one of many participants in the 2018 Strides event, waves enthusiastically as his wife, Carol, laughs at her husband’s energy. - Credit: Matthew Abrey

Clair Hutman, one of many participants in the 2018 Strides event, waves enthusiastically as his wife, Carol, laughs at her husband’s energy. - Credit: Matthew Abrey

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting Strides, a run/walk fundraiser

Take stride to support those making a positive impact in Kelowna

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is making ‘Strides’ towards providing necessary resources to our unsheltered neighbours, but they need the community’s help.

The Gospel Mission is hosting the 12th annual run/walk event on March 4, to raise money for the essential services that they provide.

With a fundraising goal of $70,000, the multi-service agency plans to “improve services and fill in gaps along the continuum of care,” to ensure the best outcomes for the people they serve, said Carmen Rempel, Executive Director.

Pets are welcome to stride along at the fundraising event.

To learn more, donate and register visit kelownagospelmission.ca or Strides Kelowna.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHomelessrunning

Previous story
Night-time fire in unoccupied building downtown Kelowna
Next story
North Vancouver mayor says former councillor and his daughter killed in house fire

Just Posted

The Snow King and Lady spring stood on stage to watch over the Masque Parade in Spirit Square. Star Photo
Get ready to gather for MasqueParade at Spirit Square

Canada placed 12th in the latest Democracy Index report. The report, published annually, shows freedoms and civil liberties in 167 countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Democracy and civil liberties are not universal concepts

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Angry outbursts won’t bring about change

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Royals and Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles face each other in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. (@AroundtheNFL/Twitter)
Morning Start: Super Bowl 57