(Photo/Okanagan Wine Festivals Society)

Kelowna welcomes back Spring Okanagan Wine Fest

The 26th annual event will be held May 5-15

The Spring Okanagan Wine Festival (OKWF) is back.

After being cancelled for the past two years because of the pandemic, the 26th annual event will be held May 5-15 throughout the Okanagan Valley. More than 70 events will make up this year’s festival.

“If you’re a wine lover you’re guaranteed to find something that interests you”, said Elan Morris, OWFS general manager. “Come out and discover your new favourite winery and wines.”

Valley First Spring Wine Tastings is back at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Saturday, May 7th. Guests can taste over 130 wines from 35 wineries.

From Cellars to Classics is a new event in partnership with Okanagan Chamberfest. Guests will enjoy a wine and hors d’oeuvre reception followed by a chamber music concert. It takes place Thursday, May 12th at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Also new is Blush & Bubbles at Summerland Waterfront Resort on Sunday, May 15. It’s a celebration of the Okanagan’s best rosé and sparkling wines.

The Spring Okanagan Wine Festival guidebook is available for download to help guests plan their visit, and tickets are available on the OWFS website.

