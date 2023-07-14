The William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file photo)

The William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file photo)

Kelowna to spend $2B on infrastructure over next 10 years

City staff presented new capital plan to council on July 10

City staff have come up with a number for the amount needed to move Kelowna forward over the next decade, and that number is $2 billion.

The city’s Capital Planning Manager, Joel Shaw, presented the details of the 12 areas of infrastructure in the ten-year capital plan to council at their July 10 regular meeting.

“In that ten minutes, I covered $2 billion worth of infrastructure,” said Shaw.

Of the capital 72 per cent is planned for new infrastructure, while 28 per cent is earmarked for upgrades.

Of the $2 billion, the largest investment will be in the city’s buildings, with $416 million set aside. Next is transportation at $373 million, followed by airport at $365 million.

Approximately 31 per cent of the $2 billion is planned to come from external sources, like partnerships and grants.

The largest projects planned for the next decade are the redevelopment of the Parkinson Rec Centre at around $240 million, as well as the expansion of the Capital News Centre, slated at around $40 million.

All were in favour of the plan except for Councillor Ron Cannan, who was opposed due to the Spall Road to Hwy. 33 road improvements only being marked as in the designing phase in the plan, and not yet the construction phase.

A final plan review and adoption of the plan is set for the July 24 regular council meeting.

