(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna taxi driver assaulted and robbed by passengers

The incident happened in the Mission the morning of Jan. 17

A taxi driver was assaulted in the Mission neighbourhood of Kelowna early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning.

After picking up the men, the taxi took them to the Raymer Road and Riley Court area around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the driver was then hit with a weapon, causing the taxi to drive into a fence.

The men robbed the driver and took off on foot. The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no description of the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

READ MORE: Activists gather as trees cut down at Kelowna affordable housing project

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultKelownaRCMPtaxi

Previous story
Private funeral service to be held for Nelson police officer
Next story
Vehicle seized after attempting to run someone over and colliding into Penticton motel

Just Posted

District of Sicamous council is sending a letter to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to emphasize the need to prioritize and expedite the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project due to safety hazards in its current state. (District of Sicamous photo)
Local governments petition province to prioritize Highway 1 bridge replacement at Sicamous

Cats found in box in Penticton in Dec. (OHS)
101 reasons to donate and save animals in the Okanagan

The semi truck carrying pigs on the shoulder of Highway 1, 26 km west of Revelstoke. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)
Livestock killed, driver injured in 3-vehicle collision near Revelstoke

Trans-Canada Highway (MOTI)
Morning Start: Trans-Canada Highway