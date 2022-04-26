Kelowna residents safe after fleeing kitchen fire

Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze

Residents are safe after fleeing a kitchen fire just before 7 p.m., Monday.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 400-block of Laurel Road after heavy black smoke was reported coming from the back of the residence.

According to platoon captain Shayne Kiehlbauch, crews quickly knocked down the blaze from the exterior and then entered the home to douse the rest of the flames.

“Once the fire was completely extinguished they went into overhaul stage to make sure the fire did not extend into the attic space or walls,” said Kiehlbauch.

The fire caused significant damage to the kitchen as well as there was smoke and water damage to the rest of the home.

Kiehlbauch said the blaze is not considered suspicious.

Three engines, a rescue truck, a command unit and a safety unit, along with 16 fire personnel attended the scene.

READ MORE: Highway 97 in Kelowna closed following serious incident

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fireKelownaOkanagan