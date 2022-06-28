Man reported to have a gun causes large police response in Kelowna

(Roxanne MacIntosh/ Kelowna Capital News)
(Roxanne MacIntosh/ Kelowna Capital News)
One man arrested. (Roxanne MacIntosh/ Kelowna Capital News)
One person in cop car. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

Multiple police officers swarmed Orchard Plaza Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a fire arm in the area.

Witnesses say officers with canine units had their guns drawn at three men about 10 a.m.

The men dressed in black were seen crawling on their stomachs in front of the MEC business.

All three were arrested and the fire arm turned out to be a toy. The men were later released without charges.

The incident appeared to not involve MEC, which remained open during the incident.

