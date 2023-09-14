A black Anne Klein wallet containing Canadian currency. (RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of wayward wallet

The wallet contained a substantial amount of cash and was found at the airport

RCMP is looking for the owner of a wallet containing a substantial amount of cash that was turned in at Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

On Aug. 15, police received a report from airport staff about a black Anne Klein wallet containing Canadian currency.

The exact location where the wallet was found remains unclear, according to RCMP.

Despite exhaustive efforts by police officers and airport staff, identifying the owner of the wallet has proven unsuccessful to date.

“We hope that this lost wallet did not ruin someone’s trip,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer. “Regardless, our primary objective is to return it to its rightful owner as swiftly as possible.”

If you believe this wallet is yours and can provide specific details regarding its contents, visit the Kelowna RCMP main detachment, located at 1190 Richter St.

