Kelowna RCMP asking for public’s help in explosive device investigation

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate the explosive device that was found on Monday, Feb. 27 on Harvey Avenue.
RCMP are going through security footage from all the surrounding businesses in the area. They are asking if anyone that was in the area of Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 that has dashcam footage, to bring it forward to help with the investigation.
