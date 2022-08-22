An RV driven by a Kelowna man caught fire on Highway 97 north of Vernon Sunday, Aug. 21. (Contributed)

Kelowna man loses all in RV fire near Vernon

Vehicle caught fire shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21; man got out safely, lost all belongings

A Kelowna man lost everything in a recreational vehicle fire near Vernon Sunday, Aug. 21.

The man was southbound on Highway 97A from Armstrong when he began experiencing exhaust problems with the vehicle and pulled over to investigate.

As he continued south, the vehicle caught fire in its back end by the Swan Lake overpass shortly after 4 p.m.

Due to busy traffic on Highway 97, the man was unable to immediately pull over, finally turning left onto Meadowlark Road.

He was able to get out of the vehicle and tried to recover some of his belongings.

“He told us everything he had was in that RV,” said BX Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey on Monday, Aug. 22.

The vehicle is a complete write-off.

The man suffered some smoke inhalation but declined medical treatment. He was trying to find a way to Kelowna where his parents live.

Wacey said the fire is 100 per cent accidental.

