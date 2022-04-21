(Stock image)

Kelowna has second-longest clinic wait times in Canada

Behind only Victoria for longest wait

Wait times to see a physician at a walk-in clinic in Kelowna are among the highest in the country.

Canadian tech company Medimap released a report on the morning of April 21 indicating that Kelowna is behind only Victoria in terms of average minutes waited, at 91. Victoria’s average time is 161 minutes.

Collectively, British Columbia is the slowest province in Canada in terms of seeing a walk-in physician, with an average of 58 minutes, significantly longer than the national average of 25 minutes.

White Rock, North Vancouver and Vancouver join Kelowna in the 60-minute-plus club.

Comparatively, Coquitlam has the shortest wait time in the province, at an average of 13 minutes.

Six of the top 10 cities in Canada with the longest wait times are in B.C.

