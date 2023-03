Interior Health hires minors as secret shoppers to test retailers selling tobacco and vape products

A Kelowna grocery store was slapped with a fine for selling tobacco to a minor.

The downtown Safeway was issued a ticket by Interior Health for $575.

The health authority hires test shoppers, usually age 15 to 17, who work with enforcement officers to test retailers that sell tobacco and vape products.

The business will have an opportunity to dispute the fine according to Interior Health.

